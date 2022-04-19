B Praak to release Punjabi track 'Duniya' based on 'Macbeth'!

Mumbai, April 19 'Teri Mitti' hitmaker B Praak is set to release his new track titled 'Duniya', which is based on the prominent play 'Macbeth'.

The musician will double up as a narrator for the track, the music video of which stars 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame Sunny Singh and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Sai Manjrekar.

The song has been penned by Jaani, who has earlier worked with B Praak on songs such as 'Kaun Hoyega' and 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' from the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Shershaah'.

'Duniya' presents a tale of intense love, deceit and fatal betrayal. The music video has been directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra and choreographed by Richi Burton.

The track will soon be released under the label of Saga Music, which has been reforming the Punjab Industry as per the contemporary standards. Albeit, embracing and cherishing its old catalogue consisting of thousands of songs and hundreds of movies.

