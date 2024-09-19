B-Town's Good Looking Men We Totally Can’t Stop Crushing About

Ranbir Kapoor

The quintessential chocolate boy of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, is a perfect blend of boy-next-door charm and incredible acting talent. From his debut in Saawariya to his iconic role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir has an effortless way of making fans fall in love with his smile and endearing persona. Whether he's playing a romantic hero or taking on complex roles, he never fails to make hearts skip a beat.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Romance and the original heartthrob of Bollywood, SRK has been making us swoon for decades. From his dimpled smile to his iconic roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan has redefined romance and remains a timeless chocolate boy who continues to steal the show, even today. His charm is absolutely magnetic, and his passion for cinema is equally impressive.

Kunal Kapoor

With his towering height, dreamy eyes, and understated elegance, Kunal Kapoor has always stood out as a chocolate boy with a difference. From Rang De Basanti to Dear Zindagi, Kunal brings a certain sophistication and calm to his roles, making him the thinking person’s heartthrob. His striking looks and effortless style make him a favorite, both on-screen and off.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The tall, dark, and handsome Aditya Roy Kapur is a true heart-stealer. Whether he’s rocking the brooding lover in Aashiqui 2 or showing off his fun side in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aditya has a way of making audiences fall head over heels for him. His boyish charm combined with those intense eyes makes him the perfect chocolate boy we can’t stop crushing on.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth burst onto the scene with Student of the Year and has been making waves ever since. His rugged yet charming looks, paired with his earnest performances in films like Ek Villain and Shershaah, have cemented his place in Bollywood’s chocolate boy club. With his killer smile and dashing personality, Sidharth Malhotra continues to be a favorite among fans who love a mix of boyish charm and masculine appeal.