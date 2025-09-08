Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore in Opening Weekend – Check Earnings

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff’s latest release Baaghi 4 crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office in its first weekend. The action drama opened with Rs 12 crore on Friday. It dropped to Rs 9 crore on Saturday but regained momentum on Sunday with Rs 10 crore. With this, the three-day total now stands at Rs 31.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.08 percent on Sunday. Morning shows drew only 8.75 percent, while afternoon and evening shows improved to 28.81 percent and 36.95 percent, respectively. Night shows registered 33.82 percent.

Alongside Shroff, the cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Shreyas Talpade. Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu makes her acting debut with the film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is the latest entry in the action franchise that began in 2016. The earlier installments set high expectations, but the fourth film has seen a mixed response so far.

The weekend also saw the release of The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film opened modestly with Rs 1.75 crore on Friday and went on to earn Rs 6.65 crore in three days.