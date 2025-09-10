Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 40 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu starrer Baaghi 4 continued its run at the box office on Tuesday. The action thriller earned Rs 4 crore on Day 5, taking its total net collection to Rs 39.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film opened strongly on September 5 with Rs 12 crore on its first day. It collected Rs 9.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10 crore on Day 3, giving it a strong weekend. However, weekday numbers have slowed down with Rs 4.5 crore on Monday and Rs 4 crore on Tuesday.

On Day 5, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.71 percent. Morning shows saw 9.15 percent occupancy, afternoon 18.38 percent, evening 22.59 percent and night 36.72 percent.

The production cost of Baaghi 4 is estimated at Rs 70 to 80 crore. The film will need to maintain steady collections in the coming days to recover its budget.

Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Thakur, Nalneesh Neel, Shreyas Talpade and Sunit Morarjee.