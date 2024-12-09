Baaghi 4 First Look: Sanjay Dutt’s Bloodstained Poster Reveals Intense Antagonist Role

The fourth installment of Sajid Nadiadwala's successful Baaghi franchise has been officially announced, with Tiger Shroff set to reprise his role as the action-packed hero. Adding to the excitement, new posters of Baaghi 4 have been unveiled, stirring immense curiosity among fans about what this installment has in store. The first three films in the franchise were massive hits, and expectations for the upcoming sequel are soaring.

A major revelation from the poster is the introduction of Sanjay Dutt as the film's antagonist. Following in the footsteps of Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of the villain is expected to bring a new level of intensity to the series. In the striking poster, Sanjay Dutt is depicted sitting in a prayerful pose with a bloodstained face. The intriguing image also shows a bloodied figure of a girl hovering above him, hinting at a backstory of heartbreak and transformation. The tagline on the poster, "Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai" (Every Lover is a Villain), suggests a deep, emotional arc to his character, likely driven by personal loss.

The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is set to release in theaters on September 5, 2025, and promises a thrilling blend of action, drama, and intense performances. Fans have flooded social media with reactions to the poster shared by Sanjay Dutt, expressing excitement and anticipation for his role as well as the film.

With a stellar cast, high-octane action, and a gripping storyline, Baaghi 4 looks poised to be another blockbuster in the franchise. Fans are eagerly counting down to see Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in this epic showdown.