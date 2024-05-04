'Baalveer' actor Dev Joshi performs his signature step with 'Superstar Singer 3' contestants

Mumbai, May 4 'Baalveer' fame Dev Joshi appeared on the stage of kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', with the little contestants expressing their excitement to see the lead actor of the fantasy show.

Dev appeared in the 'Summer Holiday Special' episode to promote season four of his show 'Baalveer'.

His presence sparked excitement among fans who were eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite Indian superhero.

In a heartwarming moment, Dev extended his best wishes to all the contestants, showering them with luck and encouragement for their musical journey ahead.

Responding to a special request from the kids, Balveer and the contestants joined forces to perform the signature step of Balveer, and said that his iconic dialogue 'Jab Bhi Bulaya Balveer Aaya'.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor