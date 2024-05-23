'Baalveer' maker Vipul Shah recalls receiving over 300 emails a day asking about show's return

Mumbai, May 23 The Indian superhero television series ‘Baalveer’ is currently enjoying a lot of positive responses for its new season. The show, which debuted in 2012, returned with its fourth season this year owing to huge public demand. Vipul D Shah, the maker of the show, recalled going through over 300 emails a day, all inquiring about the show’s return.

The show features Dev Joshi as Baalveer, Ada as Aageel, and Aditi Sanwal as Kaashvi.

Vipul shared that his inspiration for the show was its tagline, "Dil se bulaya, Baalveer aaya".

Talking about the show’s return, Vipul said: “When we launched the first season of ‘Baalveer’, we experienced a steady start, gradually building interest over the initial three months. I remained confident in the show’s potential throughout this time. Everywhere I went, people were talking about it. The buzz surrounding it was undeniable, and in those moments, my confidence soared."

"Since then, 'Baalveer' has become a household name and will continue to grow bigger with season 4. After the third season, the anticipation for the new season was overwhelming. I used to receive over 300 emails a day asking about Baalveer's return. It's truly heartwarming to see the love and support my dream project is receiving, bringing joy to the inner child in me," he added.

Produced by Vipul Shah, ‘Baalveer 4’ streams Monday to Friday on Sony LIV.

