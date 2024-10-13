Baba Siddique Last Rites: Salman Khan Visits Late NCP Leader's Residence to Pay Final Respects Amid Tight Security (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 13, 2024): Actor Salman Khan visited Baba Siddique's residence on Sunday amid heightened security to pay his last respects. The 66-year-old NCP leader and former Maharshtra minister was shot dead near his son's office on October 12. Videos circulating on social media show the actor arriving in a black car with all the windows rolled up, followed closely by a police vehicle.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan leaves from Baba Siddique's residence pic.twitter.com/RvYB61ndJD — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan left from Baba Siddique's residence pic.twitter.com/bpD3El9g6h — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024

Earlier in the day, members of the Salman Khan family were also seen arriving at Siddique’s home in Mumbai to pay their respects. Footage shows Iulia Vantur, rumored to be Khan’s girlfriend, alongside family members Sohail Khan, Shura Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri, all dressed in white—a traditional mark of respect. They were joined by BJP leader Shaina NC.

Following the news of Siddique’s passing, Khan reportedly halted the shooting of Bigg Boss 18 to rush to the hospital, where he met with Siddique’s grieving family. The two shared a close bond, with Khan frequently attending Siddique’s Iftar parties over the years. Reports indicate that Khan has been in constant contact with the family and is assisting with funeral arrangements.

The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Siddique’s death in a Facebook post earlier today, prompting heightened security outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments. The actor has since canceled all meetings and requested privacy, asking friends in the industry to refrain from visiting him in the coming days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique would be accorded state honors during his cremation.