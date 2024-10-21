Baba Siddique Murder: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey Cameo From Singham Again Dropped After NCP Leader's Death

Salman Khan's iconic police officer character, Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg series was expected to make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. Numerous reports suggested that the superstar had been approached for a brief role, which would have added to the excitement of the cop drama. However, it's now being reported that the cameo was not filmed as planned.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman was scheduled to shoot the scene last week, but the sudden passing of Baba Siddique led to a change in plans. Rohit Shetty, understanding the sensitivity of the situation, chose not to ask Salman, who was grieving, to come to the set. The shoot was meant to be a quick, one-day affair, but Rohit and his team were also up against a tight deadline, needing to submit the film for certification by the Censor Board by Friday, October 18. Given the circumstances, they ultimately decided to move forward without filming the cameo.

The source explained, “The shoot was planned to take place at Golden Tobacco in Mumbai. However, due to Baba Siddique’s unexpected passing, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn discussed the matter and felt it would be inappropriate to request Salman Khan to participate in the shoot so soon after the tragedy. With the deadline for the film’s submission looming, they made the tough decision to proceed without Salman’s scene.”

While Salman’s cameo might not appear in the final cut of Singham Again, there are speculations that a brief shot of him in police uniform could still make it into the post-credits scene. Baba Siddique was tragically shot on October 12 while leaving his son’s office in Bandra East, with a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang taking responsibility for the murder and issuing a threat to Salman Khan.In the meantime, Singham Again is set for a Diwali release, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as the lead. Kareena Kapoor plays his wife, and the film’s plot revolves around a villain, played by Arjun Kapoor, who kidnaps her. Ajay’s character seeks help from an ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, to rescue Kareena.