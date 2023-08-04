Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla’s film ‘Firday Night Plan’ teaser unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Makers of the upcoming film ‘Friday Night Plan’ on Friday unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer and captioned it, “Two unsupervised siblings in a room… they might have the most epic #FridayNightPlan. Premieres on 1st September, only on Netflix!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvgjqBug4p9/

Starring actors Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana and Ninad Kamat the film is all set to stream on Netflix from September 1.

The film also features Juhi Chawla in a special appearance role.

In the movie, Babil Khan plays the nerdy older brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed brilliantly by Amrith Jayan. Together, they are the ultimate duo, ready to conquer the coolest, most happening party of the year.

“Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It's a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures. This is my first outing with Excel Entertainment and also marks my second collaboration with Netflix after Qala, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this project,” said Babil Khan.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Producers, Excel Entertainment said, “We at Excel Entertainment are ecstatic to unveil this heartwarming film to the world! It’s our first high school film and all the fun, mischief and growing pains that come with it. It was exciting to work with the stellar cast, led by Babil Khan, and we hope that our labour of love reaches audiences far and wide with Netflix.”

Director Vatsal Neelakantan said, “It is a thrilling experience to be announcing my first film, Friday Night Plan. It is a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self discovery that speaks to all audiences. I'm very grateful to have Netflix and Excel entertainment as partners and I hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe.”

