State govt to soon issue government resolution formally awarding Dharavi redevelopment project to Adani Group

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will soon issue a Government Resolution (GR) formally awarding the Dharavi redevelopment project to the Adani Group.

According to a report of TOI, Adani Group was the highest bidder for the project, having bid Rs 5,069 crore for the estimated Rs 23,000 crore project. The base price for the bid had been reduced from Rs 3,150 crore in 2018 to Rs 1,600 crore in 2022.

S V R Srinivas, CEO, Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, said the joint measurement of the 47 acres of railway land to be

handed over to the Authority for the redevelopment project is in the final stages. The state government in 2019 had upfront paid Rs 800 crore for the land.

After a failed attempt in 2019, the Maharashtra government this year again floated a global tender for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of Dharavi slum dwellers.