Babu Ram Yadav, Takdira Begum receive Padma Shri awards

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Babu Ram Yadav has been conferred with Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of art. Takdira Begum also received the Padma Shri for her astonishing work on Nakshi Kantha stitches

Khalil Ahmed of Mirzapur district was also honoured with the Padma Shri award for his special contribution to the field of handmade carpets.

Hailing from Moradabad, UP, Yadav is an expert in Marori brass craft, which creates elaborate designs by pounding the base metal and filling the gaps with resin.

He has been creating brass artefacts using traditional crafting techniques.

He told ANI, "I learned this craft in 1962 in a training centre. I have been doing this work since then only....I am thankful to the government of India for this award... Many people have learned this craft and many are still learning at government training centres. My entire family works with me."

Yadav has successfully kept the craft alive through his training workshops.

Ahmed added, "I am extremely excited. I have trained about 7000-8000 people. I have also gone to other countries to know their choices. This woollen dariya takes a lot of time."

Hailing from West Bengal, Takdira Begum shared her happiness, saying, "I am feeling great. Our design is very famous. I started working from a very early age. I am thankful. It is important to encourage these traditional artforms."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu presented 3 Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony, held in Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, many Ministers of the Union and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields. Actor, and politician Mithun Chakraborty and Pyarelal Sharma of music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, have also been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor