'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo condition stable now, out of danger

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo who got seriously injured in road accident on Tuesday. Sahdev, who hails from Chattisgarh's Sukma district, met with the accident on Tuesday. It is reported that Sahdev, who suffered a serious head injury, was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the mishap occured.

Sahdev was unconscious for several hours after the accident. He has regained consciousness and his condition is reported to be out of danger. First Sahdev was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. He was later referred to a private hospital in Jagdalpur. Sahadeva was unconscious for 5 hours till the start of treatment. He regained consciousness around 10 p.m. He has got five stitches on his head. However, doctors said he was out of danger.

The doctor said that Sahadev could speak now. He has undergone CT scan and other tests. He does not have to move to Raipur or Visakhapatnam as his condition is improving. The news of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo getting injured in a road accident has left rapper Badshah worried. Taking to Instagram story, Badshah informed everyone about Sahdev's health and requested all to pray for his recovery.

"Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," he wrote.

For the unversed, Sahdev became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral. In August 2021, Badshah collaborated with the 10-year-old boy for the revamped version of the viral song.