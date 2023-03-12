Back South African rapper, Costa Titch, dies on stage during live performance

South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch collapsed and died at a music festival in Johannesburg, stated media reports. The 27-year-old was performing one of his songs, when he collapsed on stage. Later, he stood up and continued his performance, only to collapse once again and die. The incident took place, when Costa Titch was performing at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg.

The videos of the singer performing on stage minutes before his collapse have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, shared by a Twitter user, the singer regained himself immediately after falling on stage. He even continued singing. After a few seconds, he collapsed again and didn't stood up again. Several volunteers could be seen reaching to him for help after the incident in the video. The cause of his death is currently unknown.