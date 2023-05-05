Backstreet Boys set to perform in Delhi after successful Mumbai concert, check ticket prices

Backstreet Boys absolutely nailed their Mumbai concert and afterthe Mumbai concert, the boy band is all set to perform in the National Capital Region today (May 5). The Backstreet Boys is performing in India after 13 years as a part of the DNA World Tour.In Delhi, the band will perform in Gurgaon's Airia Mall on May 5. The gates of the venue open at 6 PM and the concert begins at 7 PM. The tickets to the Backstreet Boys Delhi concert are priced between Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000.

The concert is scheduled to last 2 hours of time and the band will perform 33 songs.Backstreet Boys took the crowd by storm with their performance in Mumbai on May 4. The concert was held at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens. The concert was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Diana Penty among others. Videos from the concert have been doing rounds on social media as fans rejoice to see their childhood favourite perform live. Check out some of the videos here.