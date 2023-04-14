'Bad Boy' trailer out: Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi all set for debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : 'Bad Boy' trailer out: Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty all set for debut

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty's son is all set to debut with Anjum and Sajid Qureshi's production 'Bad Boy'. The project also features Amrin Qureshi as the leading lady. The film has wonderful music and a promising storyline. Adding up to the excitement, makers revealed the trailer of the movie at an event in Varanasi on Thursday.

The plot of the romantic drama is about two opposites falling in love and fighting through all odds to be with each other. The movie has the trump card of comedy to make you laugh till the end of the movie. The comic responsibility will be shared by lead actors with veterans like Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Nimish also shared the trailer on his Instagram account.

Nimish also shared his experience at the event. he stated, "I was blessed and destined to debut with Bad Boy. My character Raghu, is a carefree bindaas character and I truly relate to him, personally. We have put all our sweat and tears into the film to bring a smile on the face of the audience and we hope they enjoy watching the film just as much we've enjoyed the making of it."

Another debutant Amrin shared her thoughts, she said, "As a newcomer, it's my privilege to debut with Bad Boy and get directed by one of the greatest directors of the industry, Rajkumar Santoshi. I never had a second thought about signing this movie and I'm truly grateful to our film's producer Sajid Qureshi for giving me this chance. I hope the audiences shower immense love and appreciation on our film just like they've done on all our songs."

The romantic comedy is going to level up the game with music by Himesh Reshammiya.

'Bad Boy' is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is scheduled to hit theatres on 28th April 2023.

