Bad Bunny's bold Met Gala look sets fashion world abuzz

New York [US], May 7 : New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art was once again the epicentre of the fashion universe as it hosted the highly anticipated Met Gala.

The first Monday of May saw a convergence of stars, designers, and fashion aficionados, all eager to partake in what is hailed as the pinnacle of fashion events.

This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', promised a journey through time, where the allure of nature's beauty intertwines with the evolution of fashion. Guests were tasked with embodying the essence of 'The Garden of Time', a directive that led to an array of creative interpretations.

Among the night's standout attendees was Bad Bunny, whose appearance was as attention-grabbing as his moniker suggests.

The 'Safaera' rapper made a bold statement in a custom all-black ensemble from Maison Margiela, with subtle details adding flair to his look, as per People magazine.

A red strip running up the inside of his trousers provided a striking contrast against the darkness, while accessories such as black sunglasses, gloves, and a hat completed the ensemble. Notably, a small bouquet, all black in colour, added a whimsical touch to his attire.

Bad Bunny was present as a co-chair of this year's Met Gala alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez. The artist fully embraced the 'Garden of Time' theme.

This isn't the first time Bad Bunny has made waves at the Met Gala.

In 2022, he made his debut in a Burberry gown that blended masculine and feminine elements, showcasing his willingness to challenge conventional gender norms. Last year, he opted for a custom white-hot suit, exuding sophistication with a hint of avant-garde flair.

As guests stepped onto the iconic Met Gala carpet, they were greeted by a breathtaking transformation into a lush garden paradise. The meticulous attention to detail, from the press walls adorned with greenery to the tent walls featuring larger-than-life images of leafy trees, set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

The focus on reviving unique garments from various centuries offered a fresh perspective on fashion, celebrating pieces often deemed too delicate for wear.

The Costume Institute's exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', paid homage to legendary designers and showcased iconic designs spanning over 400 years of fashion history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor