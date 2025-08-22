Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 Starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda to Go Off Air: Reports

Season 4 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which started two months back is reportedly saying goodbye to their fans. Show starring Shivangi and Harshad was started on June 16 2025. Even tough show had one of the popular faces of television, which got good reactions from audience. However season 4 failed to strike a chord with the audience.

According to the reports by filmy beat, show is likely to go off air soon. It is said that makers attempted everything possible to improve the ratings but nothing worked for them and at the end they failed leading to shutdown the show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 4 had a high-budget show with two popular stars. While the channel and the production house were confident that the show would be able to impress the audience, but unfortunately it didn't happened.

Despite the captivating chemistry between Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, insufficient promotion hampered the show's success, resulting in low TRPs. The final episode is reportedly scheduled for September 18, 2025. With a TRP of only 0.2 in week 32, the potential cancellation of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 is likely to disappoint fans.