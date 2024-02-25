'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Akshay-Tiger dance, hug Jackky at his wedding with Rakul Preet, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 : Actors Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff recently attended the wedding ceremony of producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

In a new video from the wedding, the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' lead actors could be seen at the grand wedding ceremony, hugging the groom and dancing to the dhol beats at the function.

Akshay and Tiger were seen twinning in black outfits.

#WATCH | Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding celebrations of actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa. (21.2) pic.twitter.com/l64R1QNIKA—(@ANI) February 25, 2024

Both of them wore a black shirt paired with black pants. They accessorized their look with black shades.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their special day.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', informed Bhagnani senior. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff actors Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

Recently, the makers of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' dropped the title track of the film.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada".

The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.

Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm.

The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

