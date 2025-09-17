Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Kajol Cheers For Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut, Says 'Excited For It'

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 17, 2025 18:36 IST

ir="ltr">The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is all set to release on Netflix on September 18. The series is the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kajol sent wishes to Aryan and expressed excitement to watch the show. She shared the trailer of the show on her Instagram story and captioned the post, “Bads of Bollywood releasing tomorrow. Excited for it." She also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Aaryan in her story. The series, which blends humour, ambition, romance, and raw storytelling, is further amplified by a powerful soundtrack led by Diljit Dosanjh. With this, Netflix promises to deliver one of its boldest and most unconventional releases of the year.

The star cast of Ba***ds Of Bollywood* brings together a diverse mix of talent, ensuring a gripping watch. The series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Rajat Bedi alongside Gautami Kapoor. Adding to the glamour, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh will also make special appearances in Aryan Khan’s debut project. This combination of established actors and fresh faces aims to bring depth, entertainment, and dynamism to the narrative, reflecting the larger-than-life canvas Bollywood is known for, while giving it a quirky, satirical edge.

The preview of Ba***ds Of Bollywood offers a glimpse into a stylised yet chaotic world, infused with fast-paced storytelling and sharp humour. The tone is witty and self-aware, poking fun at the industry while still delivering an underdog story. The show poses compelling questions: How far will you go for your dream? What are you willing to lose? Can you survive a few Bollywood baddies along the way? With its mix of ambition and satire, the series promises to resonate with viewers. Bads Of Bollywood* is set to stream globally on Netflix starting September 18, marking Aryan Khan’s much-awaited entry into direction.Open in app