Badshah Drops His New Single ‘Kokaina’ – 2025’s Biggest Party Anthem!

The wait is officially over! The global pop and hip-hop mogul, Badshah, returns with a commercial blockbuster that’s poised to dominate dancefloors worldwide – ‘Kokaina’ featuring Punjab-based powerhouse vocalist Simiran Kaur Dhadli and actress Natasha Bharadwaj. Released via Saregama Music the track is a dynamic fusion of infectious beats, razor-sharp lyrics and an irresistible hookstep, primed to ignite the upcoming festive season as the ultimate party starter. The track is powered sonically by Hiten, whose top-tier production gives the upbeat track its’ pulsating peppy vibe. Contributing to the high-octane magic, the dynamic duo comprising of Piyush & Shazia infuse their creative brilliance into the choreography that transforms the track into an electrifying slick dance floor anthem.

Badshah shares, “Kokaina isn’t just a song; it's an experience. It's about embracing the moment and celebrating life as it comes. This track embodies the fun and freedom we all yearn for, and I truly hope it brings together people both on and off the dance floor.'" The music video is a visual feast, showcasing Badshah’s king size persona and striking artistic ingenuity. In a true Badshah-esque style, the track serves not just as another commercial song but a pop cultural moment, backed by campaign that had fans and celebrities talking ever since he teased the word “क on his socials. Known for his chart-topping hits and genre-blending style, Badshah is once again geared up to dominate global charts once again.