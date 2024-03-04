Badshah excited about his debut USA, Canada tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Rapper Badshah is all set to enthrall music lovers with his 'The Paagal Tour 2024' that will take place in Canada and USA.

Excited about his debut gigs in USA and Canada, Badshah said, "I am thankful and blessed. This tour is a tribute to my community. Everything I am today is because of their endless love and support and I'm always enthusiastic about getting up close and personal with my fans across the world."

He added, "The Paagal Tour represents the ability to conquer dreams, break typecasts and transcend boundaries. I've revised the entire show format and I'm experimenting with never seen before elements which is going to be a major surprise element for all of my fans. This tour has been a long-standing mission on my wishlist and I'm eagerly looking to make the most out of it."

It's a 6-date arena run with stops across Toronto (May 31st), Vancouver (June 1st), San Francisco (June 7th), Houston (June 8th), Dallas (June 9th) and New Jersey (June 15th). Additional dates for cities such as Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles and Netherlands will be announced over the course of the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Badshah co-sung 'Naina' track with Diljit Dosanjh from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew'. It will be out on Tuesday.

