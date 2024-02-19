BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone's Stunning Debut Opts for Tradition Over Ball Gown

On Sunday (18 February) 77th BAFTA Film Awards in 2024, hosted at the Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom. The red carpet saw a parade of celebrities attending the prestigious event, including the talented actress Deepika Padukone, who took on the role of a presenter. This marked Deepika's debut at the BAFTA Awards, and in a delightful nod to her roots, she chose to forgo the usual ball gown attire, opting instead for a traditional Indian saree.

Deepika Padukone made a striking impression on the red carpet, donning a resplendent golden saree crafted by her favorite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ensemble garnered attention for its intricate sequin embellishments on the georgette drape, creating a shimmering effect. The six yards of elegance featured a floor-sweeping pallu cascading gracefully from her shoulder, adorned with tasteful tassels along the border. Complementing the saree was a matching sleeveless blouse, characterized by shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, a fitted silhouette, and a bold bare-back design.

Deepika paired her Sabyasachi saree with captivating jewelry from the same designer's collection, including earrings embellished with precious stones. To complete the red carpet look, she opted for embellished pumps, a chic messy updo, feathered brows, mascara for luscious lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, a mauve lip shade, rosy cheeks, and a radiant highlighter.

Deepika As A Presenter

Not only did Deepika dazzle on the red carpet, but she also played a pivotal role as she presented the award for Best Film Not In The English Language to director Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone Of Interest." The entire spectacle was captured in photos and videos that made their way to social media, delighting netizens and showcasing Deepika's impeccable style and grace at the BAFTA Film Awards.