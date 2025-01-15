BAFTA 2025: 'Conclave', 'Emilia Perez' lead nominations

Los Angeles [US], January 15 : The nominations for BAFTA 2025 awards were announced on Wednesday. And as expected, "Conclave" and "Emilia Perez" scored the most nominations.

"Conclave," Edward Berger's Vatican-set Papal mystery-thriller, earned 12 nominations, including best film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Rossellini, as per Variety.

"Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard Spanish-language musical-thriller about a trans Mexican cartel boss, received 11, including best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofia Gascon and supporting actress for Gomez and Saldana.

Both "Conclave" and "Emilia Perez" led the pack following the longlists, although they've traded places at the top ("Emilia Perez" had 15 longlists slots to "Conclave's'" 14).

Wicked also got nominated. It earned 7 nominations.

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 16 at London's Royal Festival Hall with "Doctor Who" star David Tennant returning as host.

See the full list of nominations below:

BEST FILM

"Anora" Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown" Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold

"Conclave" Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

"Emilia Perez"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

"Bird" Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge

"Blitz" Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland

"Conclave" Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan

"Gladiator II" Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig

"Hard Truths" Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

"Kneecap" Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh

"Lee" Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs

"Love Lies Bleeding" Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska

"The Outrun" Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

"Hoard" Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)

"Kneecap" Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)

"Monkey Man" Dev Patel (Director)

"Santosh" Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge

"Sister Midnight" Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

"All We Imagine as Light" Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

"Emilia Perez" Jacques Audiard

"I'm Still Here" ("Ainda Estou Aqui") Walter Salles

"Kneecap" Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

DOCUMENTARY

"Black Box Diaries" Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari

"Daughters" Natalie Rae, Angela Patton

"No Other Land" Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford

"Will & Harper" Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum

ANIMATED FILM

"Flow" Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaza

"Inside Out 2" Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

"The Wild Robot" Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

"Flow" Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaza

"Kensuke's Kingdom" Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

"The Wild Robot" Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

DIRECTOR

"Anora" Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" Brady Corbet

"Conclave" Edward Berger

"Dune: Part Two" Denis Villeneuve

"Emilia Perez" Jacques Audiard

"The Substance" Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Anora" written by Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

"Kneecap" written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh

"A Real Pain" written by Jesse Eisenberg

"The Substance" written by Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"A Complete Unknown" screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

"Conclave" screenplay by Peter Straughan

"Emilia Perez" screenplay by Jacques Audiard

"Nickel Boys" screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

"Sing Sing" screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, "Hard Truths"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Saoirse Ronan, "The Outrun"

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Hugh Grant, "Heretic"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Last Showgirl"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Clarence Maclin, "Sing Sing"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

The BAFTA 2025 awards will be streaming live and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play.

