BAFTA TV Awards 2022: The full list of winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) Television Awards 2022, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, has just concluded.

This year's award ceremony is the first time it has taken place physically in full capacity after the pandemic hit the world.

Hosted by comedian and director Richard Ayoade, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards turned into a night full of surprises, with some of the favorites missing out on major categories.

Among the biggest surprises was 'It's A Sin,' the Russell T. Davies acclaimed series about the AIDS epidemic. It entered the evening with six nominations, including five in the performance category, but went empty-handed.

'Sex Education' also failed, missing out on both nominations, and neither did 'We Are Lady Parts' live upto the expectations. Instead, the wins are spread across the entire table, with shows like 'Motherland,' 'Alma`s Not Normal' and 'Stath Lets Flats' winning.

BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony with his speech saying, "We should also cherish public service broadcasting," a statement which earned a long applause and whoops of support in light of the government's current commitment to privatize Channel 4 and freeze the BBC's license fee, Variety reports.

See all the nominees and winners below.

Denise Gough, Too Close

Emily Watson, Too Close

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Lydia West, It's A Sin

Niamh Algar, Deceit

David Thewlis, Landscapers

Olly Alexander, It's a Sin

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me

Stephen Graham, Help

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen

The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

The Graham Norton Show

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

An Audience With Adele, Adele's Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street's Lockdown Parties

It's A Sin Colin's Devastating Aids Diagnosis

Rupaul's Drag Race UK 'Uk Hun?' - Bimini's Verse

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre's The Wheel

Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Casualty

Emmerdale

Holby City

Joe Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Samson Kayo, Bloods

Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day In America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

It's A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Aisling Bea, This Way Up

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck

Married At First Sight

Rupaul's Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Callum Scott Howells, It's a Sin

David Carlyle, It's A Sin

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas, It's A Sin

Stephen Graham, Time

Alma's Not Normal

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

The Brit Awards 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

People You May Know

Please Help

Death Of England: Face To Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

Four Hours At The Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football

Trump Takes On The World

9/11: Inside The President's War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Moneybags

Richard Osman's House Of Games

Steph's Packed Lunch

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

Channel 4 News: Black To Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain

Celine Buckens, Showtrial

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love

Jessica Plummer The Girl Before

Leah Harvey, Foundation

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower

An Audience With Adele Adele

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (WINNER)

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor