BAFTA TV Awards 2022: The full list of winners
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 11:18 AM2022-05-09T11:18:17+5:302022-05-09T11:25:02+5:30
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) Television Awards 2022, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, has just concluded.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) Television Awards 2022, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, has just concluded.
This year's award ceremony is the first time it has taken place physically in full capacity after the pandemic hit the world.
Hosted by comedian and director Richard Ayoade, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards turned into a night full of surprises, with some of the favorites missing out on major categories.
Among the biggest surprises was 'It's A Sin,' the Russell T. Davies acclaimed series about the AIDS epidemic. It entered the evening with six nominations, including five in the performance category, but went empty-handed.
'Sex Education' also failed, missing out on both nominations, and neither did 'We Are Lady Parts' live upto the expectations. Instead, the wins are spread across the entire table, with shows like 'Motherland,' 'Alma`s Not Normal' and 'Stath Lets Flats' winning.
BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony with his speech saying, "We should also cherish public service broadcasting," a statement which earned a long applause and whoops of support in light of the government's current commitment to privatize Channel 4 and freeze the BBC's license fee, Variety reports.
See all the nominees and winners below.
Denise Gough, Too Close
Emily Watson, Too Close
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
Lydia West, It's A Sin
Niamh Algar, Deceit
David Thewlis, Landscapers
Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me
Stephen Graham, Help
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen
The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
The Graham Norton Show
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
An Audience With Adele, Adele's Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street's Lockdown Parties
It's A Sin Colin's Devastating Aids Diagnosis
Rupaul's Drag Race UK 'Uk Hun?' - Bimini's Verse
Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre's The Wheel
Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Casualty
Emmerdale
Holby City
Joe Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Samson Kayo, Bloods
Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day In America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
It's A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck
Married At First Sight
Rupaul's Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Callum Scott Howells, It's a Sin
David Carlyle, It's A Sin
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas, It's A Sin
Stephen Graham, Time
Alma's Not Normal
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
The Brit Awards 2021
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
People You May Know
Please Help
Death Of England: Face To Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare Of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
Four Hours At The Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football
Trump Takes On The World
9/11: Inside The President's War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Moneybags
Richard Osman's House Of Games
Steph's Packed Lunch
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark
Channel 4 News: Black To Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain
Celine Buckens, Showtrial
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love
Jessica Plummer The Girl Before
Leah Harvey, Foundation
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower
An Audience With Adele Adele
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (WINNER)
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app