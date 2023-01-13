Bajrang Dal issues fresh threats against the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Gujarat

With Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' just a few days away from its release, the right-wing fringe group Bajrang Dal has threatened to not let it hit the theatres in Gujarat. The film has been in the news ever since the first song of the movie was released online.

According to a report in Times Now, Bajrang Dal members protested in Gujarat and announced that they will stall the release of the film in the state, irrespective of what the censor board has to say. The film 'Pathaan' has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments by showing Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Reacting to the fresh threats issued by Bajrang Dal, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit demanded strict action against the members of the organisaion. "The authorities have cleared the film. Nothing is required more than that. It is the right of the filmmaker and the right of the producer to release a film after proper clearances from the government statutory bodies," he stated.

Pathaan' marks the return of SRK with a full-fledged role on the silver screens after four long years. The trailer of the film was dropped on January 10 and within no time, it became one of the most viewed videos online.It also stars John Abraham as the lead antagonist of the story and he will be seen packing some serious punches with SRK.Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25.