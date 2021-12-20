'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' set for sequel, Salman Khan confirms at 'RRR' event

Mumbai, Dec 20 Salman Khan has announced that his 2015 hit 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will be returning with a sequel.

The actor made the revelation at the pre-release event of S.S. Rajamouli's multi-starrer period action film 'RRR'. Salman attended the event hosted by Karan Johar, to show support to the pan-India release of the film.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', which won the 63rd National Film Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, was co-written by Rajamouli's father and veteran screenwriter Koduri Viswa Vijayendra Prasad, who will pen the sequel as well.

Salman slipped in the announcement while talking about Rajamouli's father as to how the veteran writer gave him one of the biggest films of his career. When Karan probed him, "So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?", Salman affirmed saying, "Yes, Karan".

Directed by Kabir Khan, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' tells the story of a Lord Hanuman devotee, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, who embarks on a journey to reunite a girl with hearing impairment with her family in Pakistan after she is accidently left behind in India.

