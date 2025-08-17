Bal Thackeray Lauded Veteran Actor Jyoti Chanderkar's Performance – Do You Know Which Film It Was?

Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar passed away on August 16, leaving the film and television industry in shock. Though she had played several memorable roles across her career, it was her portrayal of social activist Sindhutai Sapkal in the acclaimed 2010 film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal that gave her global recognition. Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the film showcased Sapkal’s inspiring social work and earned widespread appreciation. Even Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray noticed Chandekar’s stellar performance, personally praising both the film and her acting, a rare honor that cemented her place in Marathi cinema history.

Chandekar’s daughter, actress Tejaswini Pandit, played the younger version of Sindhutai in the same film, creating a unique mother-daughter collaboration on screen. Their performances received much acclaim, with audiences touched by their powerful portrayals. Remembering Jyoti Chandekar, Mamta Sapkal, daughter of Sindhutai, shared an emotional photo featuring Balasaheb Thackeray, Sindhutai, and Jyoti together. Along with it, she wrote, “In this photo, one side has my mother and the other side has Jyoti Tai. Tai, why were you in such a hurry to leave us?” The post drew tributes from fans and celebrities alike.

In her final days, Chandekar had been active in the television serial Tarlo Tar Mag. However, her health had been fragile, and she had moved to Pune for treatment at a private hospital. On August 16, around 4 p.m., she passed away, though the exact cause has not yet been revealed. Last year, she had collapsed on a TV set due to a sodium imbalance and was hospitalized for nearly two months before resuming work. Her untimely demise has left the Marathi entertainment world mourning the loss of a gifted actress, remembered not only for her range but also for the role that even Balasaheb Thackeray had applauded.