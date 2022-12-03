'Ballerina': 'John Wick' star Lance Reddick to return for Ana de Armas-led spinoff

Fasten up your seatbelts, as you need to prepare yourself to witness some familiar faces in 'Ballerina,' the spinoff set in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' universe. Actor Lance Reddick, known for his role as Charon, is returning to reprise his role in the upcoming film.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Ana de Armas plays a teenage female assassin in "Ballerina" who wants vengeance on those who murdered her family. Shay Hatten wrote the screenplay, and Len Wiseman is directing it. Production of the film is ongoing.

Reddick, who participated in the first three films in the series, isn't the only seasoned "John Wick" actor who has been given a role in the spinoff narrative. As John Wick, Keanu Reeves is anticipated to appear, and Anjelica Huston is anticipated to return as the Director from "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." In addition, a contract has been reached for Ian McShane to reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.

Producers include Chad Stahelski and Basil Iwanyk in addition to Lee. For Lionsgate, Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are in charge of the project.

As per a report by Variety, Reddick and Reeves will appear in "John Wick: Chapter 4" before "Ballerina" makes its way to the big screen on March 24, 2023. The action-packed vengeance series' first three chapters have been commercially successful, earning a total of $587 million globally.

Reddick recently had an appearance in the seventh and final season of the police drama 'Bosch,' as well as the Netflix series 'Resident Evil.' He also provided a voice for the animated TV series 'Farzar' on Netflix. He will next be seen in the remake of 'White Men Can't Jump' and John Ridley's Shirley Chisholm biopic 'Shirley,' which he will co-star in with Regina King.

( With inputs from ANI )

