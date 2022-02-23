Bangladesh Film Festival to showcase 1971 Liberation War triumph

Agartala, Feb 23 The second Bangladesh Film Festival was inaugurated here on Wednesday with leaders of India and Bangladesh reiterating to jointly organise more cultural and literary events to further strengthen the bonding between the two neighbouring countries.

An official from the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office said the second edition of the Bangladesh Film Festival has been planned to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Liberation War.

One film was screened at the inaugural session on Wednesday, while several other films on 'Mukti Juddha' (liberation war) are line-up for screening.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, along with many actors and film personalities from Bangladesh were present in the inaugural function.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad said that best-produced films on the liberation war would be screened in the festival to showcase the great victory and glorious history of Bangladesh before the young generations of the two countries.

The role of the Indian government, especially the people of Tripura, during the liberation war would also be highlighted in the film festival, the envoy said, adding that the cultural festival aims to further strengthen the socio-economic ties between the two friendly neighbours.

The festival was scheduled to be held in Agartala in October last year, but was deferred due to the communal incidents that occurred in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festival and the subsequent incidents in Tripura.

