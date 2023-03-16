Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan accused of rape and sexual misconduct, complaint filed

In a shocking turn of events Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan who has also starred in a number of Tollywood films has been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct with film crews. As per a E-Times, report, letter was recently sent to Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association accusing actor Shakib Khan of breaching contract, unprofessional and unethical behaviour towards the members of the film he had signed already.The popular Bangladeshi actor has also been charged with raping a co-producer in a hotel room and according to reports, the victim has even suffered serious injuries. The letter has further claimed that Shakib Khan was already detained in Australia for the rape case when he returned there in 2018.

However, at that time the victim didn’t come forward, so the Australian law enforcers couldn’t take any further action. Rahmat Ullah, the producer of Shakib Khan’s 2017 film ‘Operation Agneepath’ has once again filed the complaints and it has been received by the Film Artists Association. The complaint reads: "In 2017, Shakib went to Australia to work on the movie but had not finished the production yet. As Shakib Khan is a superstar, we expected professionalism from him. However, till date he has not completed the work of this movie. "The producer mentioned more details about incidents in which Shakib acted in a dishonest and immoral manner. Rahmat Ullah claims that Shakib Khan fled Bangladesh while they were busy with taking care of the sufferer. Since leaving the country the actor is unable to get in touch with till date.