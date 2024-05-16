Banita Sandhu makes debut in 'Bridgerton season 3' as Miss Malhotra

Washington [US], May 16 : The much-awaited arrival of 'Bridgerton season 3' has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement worldwide.

Premiering today, May 16, the latest instalment promises a fresh wave of romantic entanglements, particularly the long-anticipated love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

As viewers immerse themselves in the drama of Regency-era romance, a surprise addition to the cast has captured attention, especially among Indian audiences.

Banita Sandhu, renowned for her role in Varun Dhawan's 'October,' has made her debut in the beloved series as Miss Malhotra.

Pictures and videos of her portrayal in the latest season have surfaced online, sparking a wave of excitement among fans.

While some were initially disappointed as Sandhu was speculated to play Sophie Beckett, her appearance as Miss Malhotra has left viewers impressed.

Sandhu herself confirmed the news on her Instagram handle, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to delve into the world of Julia Quinn's characters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7B9x4AoQFy/?

Born in Wales with an Indian heritage, Banita Sandhu embarked on her acting journey at a young age, showcasing her talent in local stage and film productions.

In 2018, she gained widespread recognition for her role in 'October,' followed by her role in 2021 'Sardar Udham' opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor