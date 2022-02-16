Bappi Lahiri collapsed in daughter Rema’s arms before his death

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 in Mumbai. He was 69. The veteran singer had tested positive for Covid-19 in April last year. His condition had worsened since then. Now, his family friend has revealed that his daughter, Rema Lahiri, was the last person Bappi Lahiri spoke to and he collapsed in her arms. According to a India Today report, Bappi Da collapsed in his daughter Rema’s arms. His daughter Rema was the last person he was speaking to. The family friend further added that Bappi Lahiri’s son, Bappi Lahiri, would get back for his last rites from the US. “Bappi Da had Covid last year and after that his condition worsened. He never recovered from it. His son Bappa is slated to reach India by 2 am tonight,” the family friend said. Bappi Lahiri was being treated for multiple illnesses. He was brought to the hospital after his health deteriorated on Tuesday (February 15) night. The doctors tried to revive him, but sadly, they couldn't save the legendary singer and composer.

Bappi Lahiri composed a variety of songs during the 1970s but it was his dance numbers of the disco genre that gave him an edge in Hindi films. The disco wave that reached its peak in the 1980s with Disco Dancer started in the late 1970s as Bappi found inspiration for the same during one of his US trips.In a chat with Salim Merchant and Vishal-Shekhar on the musical reality show Times of Music, Bappi Lahiri was asked about the title of ‘King of Pop’ that had been given to him by Indian fans. Bappi recalled his initial introduction with disco in the chat.“There is a story behind this. I had visited the US for the first time and was in a club in Chicago. There were no DJs at the time but there was a man who was playing records in the club. The song ‘Stayin Alive’ from Saturday Night Fever was playing,” Bappi Da recalled. When Bappi asked him about it, the guy pointed at the record and called it a disc, and then pointed around and said, “This is disco. We call it disco.” This struck with Bappi Da. “That was the moment I knew I had to bring it to India,” he said. The singer's funeral will be held on Thursday when his son Bappa arrives back in the country from US. Bappi's family released a statement on his death. “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated,” it said.



