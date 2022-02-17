Bappi Lahiri cremated in Mumbai, celebs bid tearful good-bye to Disco King

Veteran musician Bappi Lahiri who passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Mumbai was cremated at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Celebrities and musicians attended the last rites, alongside his family and friends. At around 3 am on February 17, Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri returned from Los Angeles along with his family to perform his father's last rites. Pouring his heart out in a tribute, Ranveer Singh revisited his last moment on stage with Bappi Lahiri when he paid an ode to the legend. Sharing the photos and videos, Ranveer wrote, "Thank you for the music. Thank you for the memories. There never has been & never will be anyone like you. #BappiDa lives forever."

Several celebrities from the film and music fraternity including Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Shreya Ghoshal, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and others mourned the demise of the music icon, who is behind many iconic songs including 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others. Bappi Lahiri was best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.