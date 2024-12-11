Barroz – Guardian of Treasure’ Trailer: Mohanlal’s Directorial Debut Promises 3D Spectacle

Superstar Mohanlal's debut directorial venture, Barroz 3D: Guardian of Treasure, is finally ready to hit the screens. Days after the announcement of the movie’s new release date, Mohanlal and his team unveiled its official trailer. The film follows his mission to protect the treasure until the true descendant of Gama arrives to claim it.

Mohanlal unveiled the Hindi trailer of the film today at an event graced by Chief Guest Akshay Kumar. The event also saw the launch of a coffee table book dedicated to the film, with Mohanlal introducing Akshay Kumar to the magical world of Barroz. The trailer offers a mesmerizing glimpse into an enchanting tale where the past and present intertwine seamlessly. With breathtaking 3D visuals, the story revolves around the timeless themes of friendship and loyalty, which hold the power to break ancient curses.

Barroz features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal himself, alongside Mayo Rao West and June Vig. The film’s cinematography, crafted by the renowned Santosh Sivan. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirwad Cinemas in collaboration with Pen Studios, Barroz is set for a grand release in 3D across multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Mohanlal’s highly anticipated directorial debut is slated to hit theaters on December 27, bringing audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.