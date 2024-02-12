Barry Keoghan 'lost sight of cameras' during infamous grave sex scene from ‘Saltburn’

Los Angeles, Feb 12 ‘Saltburn’ actor Barry Keoghan has spoken candidly about the grave scene in the film. The movie focuses on Oxford University scholarship holder Oliver Quick and his best friend Felix Catton (played by Jacob Elordi).

Throughout the movie, Oliver struggles to fit in with his wealthy peers before becoming infatuated with Felix, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk.

Oliver's love for Felix is demonstrated in various parts of the flick. Famously, one scene sees Felix relaxing in a bath while pleasuring himself in his luxury home as Oliver watches on in delight. Seconds later, he dived straight into the bath and slurped up the water and bodily fluids. But as if that wasn't shocking enough, he was later seen having sex with Felix's grave.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the actor, 31, previously stated that the scene was completely unscripted and he went with the flow but he's now shed more light on it. He said: "I mean, I shagged a grave in Saltburn, right? Can't get closer to death or getting mud diseases in your... I should get that checked.”

Speaking during an interview with the ‘Hot Ones’ podcast, Keoghan went on to add: “‘Saltburn’ really pushed it. Every role pushes it, and I like to be pushed. I don't want something comfy. I want to really artistically go there and there's moments on sets and movies where you lose sight of camera and you kind of get this, it's only for two seconds or so, but it's like this nauseous feeling when you're just so present and it's what we chase. We, as actors, chase it every time we go on set.”

Director and creator Emerald Fennell said that the scene "goes from funny to horrible too terrible to sort of weirdly sexy to awful again."

While filming the scene, Barry admitted he just let "his body lead the way" after he “planted seeds”. Meanwhile, Fennell said: "I spoke to Barry in the morning. And I just said, 'I don't know, Barry. I think that he would... Unzip' and Barry just said 'Yup'”.

