'Barso Re’ and 'Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse’ are Pragya Jaiswal’s favourite monsoon tracks

Mumbai, June 9 Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, and is known for ‘Akhanda’, ‘Gunturodu’ and ‘Son of India’, enjoyed the first rains in Mumbai as the showers lashed the city providing respite from the heat and humidity.

With the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai, the actress shared her favourite songs from her monsoon playlist.

“I love Mumbai rains. The recent rains brought such a respite from the scorching summers. I live by the sea, and it’s a scenic view whenever there’s high tide or a low tide during the monsoons,” the actress said.

About her favourite monsoon tracks, she told IANS, “My favourite monsoon tracks are ‘Barso Re’ from ‘Guru’ and ‘Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse’.”

When asked what preparations she undertakes to stay safe from the rains in Mumbai, the actress told IANS: “You can’t do too much but you can wear gum boots as they really help you in Mumbai. Also, you must ensure that the locks of your windows are in proper working conditions because it does get really breezy at times.”

“For me, during the monsoon, there are 2 challenges - traffic jams and the wind since I live on the top floor. To get out of the traffic situation, one has to plan a day in advance so that they don’t get stuck in traffic during critical moments of work,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor