Barun Sobti meets the real family of Late Naib Subedar Singh while shooting for Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently launched its patriotic saga Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2. The show has garnered heaps of praise from audiences ever since it premiered. The patriotic series follows the story of real-life heroes Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur from the Jat Regiment, who selflessly sacrificed their lives to protect the integrity of their nation in ‘Operation Kulgam’ in 2019. Securing an impressive rating of 8.5 on IMDB, this gripping series showcases the bravery, determination, valor, and selflessness of the Indian Armed Forces and the Jammu Police Force.

Barun Sobti portrays the role of the late Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, embodying a story marked by deep sacrifice and unwavering loyalty to his country. Talking about his preparation for Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2, he shared, “Preparing for this role was unique because I had to focus on the physical aspects, like the terrain these people operate on and building strength in the lower body. The physical aspect was arduous. We used to have army drills and followed a heavy workout. Also, I had to get the emotional quotient right in the series, so I met the family of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh Ji, and it was a very moving experience. There was not much conversation involved, both parties felt the gravitas of the situation. This emotional preparation was further enhanced by spending time with the army in their barracks, resulting in a comprehensive preparation for this project.” Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Studios, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 features Surbhi Chandna, Vishwas Kini, and Barun Sobti in pivotal roles.