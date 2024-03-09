'Bastar: The Naxal Story': Adah Sharma to unveil first song 'Vande Veeram' on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' starring Adah Sharma are all set to launch the first track 'Vande Veeram'.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is set to hit the theatres on March 15.

Vipul and Sudip will launch the first song in Mumbai on March 11.

The launch event is planned in the presence of the police officers and also the families of Jawans.

The event will not just see the song launch but the makers Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma along with the other cast and crew will also honour the real-life heroes, the cops, and Jawans who protect the nation.

Since the film celebrates the courage of soldiers, the makers have decided to launch the song with a theme that resonates well with the film's theme and subject.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie.

In the trailer, Adah can be seen as IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, who is determined to make India naxal-free. There are scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF jawans, children being burnt, and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people.

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how many young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and headed off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor