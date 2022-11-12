Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66 due to cancer

American actor Kevin Conroy, who gave his voice to Batman on Warner Bros.’ TV show Batman: The Animated Series, has died at 66. Series producer Warner Bros. announced the heartbreaking news on Friday. Conroy died on Thursday. Conroy began his work as the Dark Knight in the 1990s with "Batman: The Animated Series." It led to him doing the voice work of Batman for countless other shows and becoming a beloved figure in the comic-book world. He also played Batman for the popular video games "Batman: Arkham" and "Injustice."

Conroy was the first voice actor to use two different voices while playing Bruce Wayne and Batman. Other projects Conroy voiced Batman for included "The New Adventures of Batman," "Batman Beyond," the animated "Justice League," and "Justice League Unlimited.""Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy," spokesman Winson Seto said in a statement to Insider. "His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."