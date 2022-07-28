'Bawaal' to be Varun Dhawan's most expensive film?

'Badlapur' actor Varun Dhawan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. And to add a feather to his hat, it is being speculated that the actor's upcoming flick 'Bawaal' is the most expensive film so far from the production value.

As per the source close to the makers revealed, "We've extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It's a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat."

"An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far," the source further added.

Recently, a video of Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan went viral saying that the team is headed to Warsaw, Poland for their next schedule.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is a social drama. Recently both Varun and Janhvi announced that they had wrapped up their shoot for 'Bawaal' in Amsterdam and currently shooting in is currently being shot in Warsaw, Poland. 'Bawaal' marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Varun and Janhvi.

'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, talking about the 'Coolie No 1' actor, Varun, will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's next horror-comedy film 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon, which is all geared up to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor