'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Mumbai, Feb 12 Right after Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek tickled the funny bones of 'Bigg Boss 16' Top 5 and former contestants, the voice of the 'Bigg Boss' made an announcement that one of the finalists will be eliminated from the grand finale race.

The Bigg Boss announced that one of the contestants will be out of the show. The show's host Salman Khan said it will be shocking.

He was heard saying: "They will be out of the finale race immediately. You will be shocked."

When the stand-up comics were in the house, Abhishek turned Shalin and Bharti became Tina Datta They mocked Shalin and Tina's love story and pointed out that they faked their fights for the camera.

Moments later in the grand finale episode, M.C. Stan, who is also in the race to finale mimiced ex-contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father, who entered the sets as Salman laughed and hugged him.

The actor was heard saying: "Touqeer tera kya haal karega, tereko baad mein pata chalega.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor