'BB16': Salman says Sumbul Touqeer is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot

By IANS | Published: November 18, 2022 12:00 PM 2022-11-18T12:00:03+5:30 2022-11-18T12:15:15+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 18 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen slamming Sumbul Touqeer in the upcoming episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' over her friendship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.
In a promo, he is seen schooling Sumbul saying: "She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot."
Tina Datta reacts, saying: "Oh yes." Salman further added: "And I think Shalin is quite aware of it."
Shalin reacted: "She is 20 years younger to me!"
Salman added: "Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina 5 mins to talk to him?" Sumbul breaks down and goes on to say that she wants to go home.
To which, Salman replyed: "So leave, who has stopped you?"
