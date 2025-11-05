BB19: Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna hint at Tanya Mittal using Mallik for game strategy

Mumbai Nov 5 The reality show Bigg Boss season 19 has been seeing relations take a 180-degree turn. Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, who were good friends initially, have been seen to be sharing cold vibes.

In a recent promo shared by the host channel, Amaal and Gaurav Khanna were seen discussing Tanya’s game plan and how they feel she used Amaal to sustain herself in the game. In the video, Amaal was heard saying, “I was romancing and setting my love story on camera,” hinting at his relationship angle outside the house, “I didn’t know I would be made use of.”

Gaurav, indirectly referring to Tanya without taking her name, said, “They saw a guy who was vulnerable and single in the house and immediately jumped on the opportunity. They have used you for their game and to garner attention.” Amaal responded, “I had clearly said that I have a love story outside the house, and it could go wrong because of what’s happening here.”

To this, Gaurav replied, “But why would they care? That’s something outside the house; it’ll be tackled after the show, and it’s none of their business. Right now, for them, you are available. I have been noticing since week one how they have been making use of you.” Amaal was later heard saying, “Tanya’s imaginative and fake stories are…” — nodding his head in disappointment.

For the uninitiated, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal's friendship has hit a breaking point. From comforting each other during emotional lows to now being seen as strong allies in the early weeks, their dynamics took a sharp turn in the latest episode, leaving Tanya visibly feeling. In the recent episode, viewers saw tensions brewing between Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Tanya, who had been one of Neelam's closest friends, was abused by housemates of each ring after she chose to maintain friendship with Farrhana, the very contestant who had emotionally hurt Neelam during a previous task. The situation escalated quickly, with most housemates, including Neelam, cornering Tanya and holding her responsible for Neelam's breakdown.

Tanya was most disturbed to see Amaal Mallik's reaction. Instead of offering support, he appeared cold and sly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor