"Be Careful Of Earphones": Singer Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss

Singer Alka Yagnik, one of the most prominent singers of 90s era recently shared an unfortunate health update on Instagram. She has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. The singer expressed her unawareness about her diagnosis and urged her fans to pray for her speedy recovery. Alka Yagnik shared an Instagram post and revealed that a few weeks earlier, upon disembarking from a flight, she suddenly experienced hearing loss. She expressed that, after gathering courage over the following weeks, she wanted to now speak out for those wondering why she had been absent.

According to doctors, she had been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. She mentioned, "As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones." She expressed a desire to eventually share more about the health risks associated with her professional life. With the love and support from her audience, she hopes to reset her life and return to them soon.

Alka also requested people to be careful about exposure to loud music and headphones. "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour (sic)," she explained. This year, she sang songs in 'Crew' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun, and other industry friends swiftly responded to Alka's post, extending their wishes for her swift recovery. Nigam remarked, "I had a feeling something was wrong... I'll visit you once I return... May you recover quickly by God's grace."

Yagnik is one of the most prolific female playback singers and artists, and has sung a large number of female solos in her Bollywood career. In her career spanning over four decades she has received several accolades, including two National Film Awards, two Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and a record seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer from a record of thirty-six nominations. She is ranked No.1 on the YouTube's Music Charts & Insights list of top global artists as of January 2023. She has been on the chart for 331 weeks with 371 million views. Yagnik married Shillong-based businessman Neeraj Kapoor in 1989, with whom she has a daughter named Syesha