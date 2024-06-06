Beck Bennett joins star-studded cast of James Gunn's 'Superman'

Washington [US], June 6 : James Gunn's upcoming DC Studios film 'Superman' has added a fresh face to its ensemble cast, Saturday Night Live veteran Beck Bennett.

Bennett, who spent eight seasons on SNL from 2013 to 2021, is set to play one of the notable reporters at the Daily Planet, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

DC Studios has yet to unveil the specifics of his character.

Currently filming in Atlanta, the movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult portraying the iconic villain Lex Luthor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film boasts an impressive roster of classic Superman characters. Skyler Gisondo takes on the role of Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio steps into the shoes of Eve Teschmacher, and Wendell Pierce will portray the formidable editor-in-chief, Perry White.

Additionally, a variety of DC heroes will make appearances, adding depth to the storyline.

Edi Gathegi is cast as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The casting of Bennett signals a blend of humour and gravitas in Gunn's vision for the film.

The upcoming adaptation of Superman set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, promises to balance traditional superhero elements with fresh, engaging narratives.

