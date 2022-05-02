Before 'Saani Kaayidham', I thought acting would be boring: Director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan

Chennai, May 2 Director Selvaraghavan, who will be seen playing one of the leads in director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film 'Saani Kaayidham', has confessed that he initially thought that acting would be boring.

Speaking about acting in 'Saani Kaayidham', the filmmaker said, "I have had one principle since the time I was directing and it was to not look at time.

"I must be so engrossed with whatever I do, only to be surprised towards the end that it is already time to pack up. This should be with any profession. I initially thought acting would be boring, but it was a learning process every day. Furthermore, I am grateful to Keerthy Suresh and Arun for being patient with me."

'Saani Kaayidham' follows the heart-wrenching journey of Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill.

One unfortunate night, she loses everything, and to avenge the injustice done to her, takes the support of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Prime Video recently launched the trailer of this revenge drama and needless to say, it has triggered huge expectations.

Known for directing some popular Tamil movies like 'Pudhupettai', '7G Rainbow Colony' and 'Mayakkam Enna' amongst others, writer and director Selvaraghavan will be seen portraying the character of Sangaiah in 'Saani Kaayidham'.

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media, Saani Kaayidham will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on May 6. The film will be available in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu in which it will be released as 'Chinni'.

