"Beginning of blockbuster journey": Karan Johar sends best wishes to 'Baaghi 4' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Filmmaker Karan Johar is quite excited to see how the fourth installment of Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi' will unfold.

After the announcement of 'Baaghi 4', Karan took to Instagram and sent bests wishes to the team.

"Congratulations to the visionary SAJID...NADIADWALA and his lethal combination with (c) tigerjackieshroff and the beginning of a Blockbuster journey," he wrote.

On Monday, the makers announced 'Baaghi 4' with an intriguing poster featuring Tiger.

In the poster, Tiger is seen sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in hand and a bottle of alcohol nearby. His face, the walls, and the floor are splattered with blood, while several bodies lie around him.

'Baaghi 4' will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, which marks his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie 'Varsham' and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second instalment, 'Baaghi 2', came out in the year 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, 'Baaghi 3' was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

