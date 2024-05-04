'BEGINS ≠ YOUTH': BTS-Inspired K-Drama Earns Positive Reviews for Realistic Portrayal of Members

The K-drama inspired from the life of BTS K-pop group is out. The Drama talks about the struggle of the BTS right from their debut in 2013 to being two times grammy nominated group. The Drama is named as ‘BEGINS ≠ YOUTH’. The trailer of this drama created huge excitement and now the drama has finally premiered. The series debuted its initial four episodes on April 30, with episodes 5-8 set to premiere on May 7, followed by episodes 9-12 on May 14. BTS fans took X and praised the K-drama.

BTS-fans Aka Armies are sharing clips form the series. Some shared the edits where the compared drama characters with BTS members. One fan wrote, "I don’t think y’all fully comprehend the resemblance between the actor playing hosu and hobi like ALL his mannerisms are exactly the same i feel like crying "

i don’t think y’all fully comprehend the resemblance between the actor playing hosu and hobi like ALL his mannerisms are exactly the same i feel like crying #BeginsYouthpic.twitter.com/M3fUhyp7Xr — sorry bae (@ymhots) May 3, 2024

Another fan shared one scene from the BTS=Youth and wrote, "this was so yoongi of him". Another user wrote, "I would love to know how the workshop and their script reading done, and how each actor study the personality and characters how did they able to achieve this length of portrayal? there’s a lot hybe can make content from if they want."

this was so yoongi of him 😭😭 #BeginsYouthpic.twitter.com/LiutuJgqQW — ron ★ 선재 업고 튀어 (@wuxiansbff) May 3, 2024

i would love to know how the workshop and their scriptreading done, and how each actor study the personality and characters how did they able to achieve this length of portrayal? there’s a lot hybe can make content from if they want 😮‍💨 #BeginsYouthpic.twitter.com/TCnFFabiTs — merah (@sunfilmdove) May 3, 2024

Another army wrote,"I’m amazed that they were able to find another person existing in korea with a heart smile like our hobi"

i’m amazed that they were able to find another person existing in korea with a heart smile like our hobi #BeginsYouthpic.twitter.com/eiZDnxBSaK — ℓizzie⁷💙 | semi ia (@hopejoonie) May 3, 2024

The TV show "BEGINS ≠ YOUTH" tells the story of seven boys as they navigate the ups and downs of growing up. It explores serious themes like family pressures, loss, poverty, abandonment, violence, and rejection. Despite the heavy subjects, viewers are loving the show and are especially impressed by how well the actors bring the characters to life.

As of now all seven members Jin, J-hope, Jungkook, Kim-Taehyung, Kim-Namjoon, Min-Yoongi, Jimin are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jin being the first member to enlist, will be back by June first week, followed by J-hope in September. BTS is set to reunite in 2025, once all seven members have completed their military service.