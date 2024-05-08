BEGINS ≠ YOUTH: BTS Inspired K-Drama When and Where to Watch, Details Inside

Tough BTS south Korean band is currently serving their mandatory military service, fans can enjoy the K-drama inspired from their journey. Yes, the drama is already out on OTT. The first four episodes of drama was released on April 30, 2024, but not created the excitement as expected. However, Fans are praising the casting, selection of actor as they match BTS members features and manner. BTS armies can watch this drama on OTT platform 'Xclusive', here is all you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

The drama is inspired by the fictional universe of BTS other four episodes were released on May 7. In previous episode the series talks about the dramatic events that took place, including flashback to fire revelations about abusive family relationships and accident that left Kim Joo An with partial hearing loss. In recently released episodes it will focus on Park Ha Ru struggles with Trauma and mental health issues.

Begins Youth cast includes Seojin as Kim Hwan, To Jong-hyun as Min ce-In and Ahn Jo-ho as Hosu. Seo Young-joo plays Park Ha-Ru, Jung Woo-jin is Kim Joo-An, and Jeon Jin-seo plays Jeha. These characters are drawn from the BTS fictional universe, and their storylines explore themes of growing up, friendship, and the complexities of life.